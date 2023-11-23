Bhavan Vidyalaya to host conference on evolving educational landscape

Looking to keep pace with the changes in society and academic front, Bhavan Vidyalaya, will host the 14th All-India Conference for Principals of Bhavan’s Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools from November 23.

Bhavan Vidyalaya senior principal Vineeta Arora.

The four-day conference, which will be inaugurated by UT administrator and Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the national vice-president of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, will focus on discussions and debates around the theme “Navigating Change- Empowering Educational Visionaries for the Future”.

While discussing about the changes in education sector and importance of conference in overcoming the challenges, Vineeta Arora, director (education)-cum-senior principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh, said, “This year, some of the major changes that will be discussed will be implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), up gradation of technology, and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the field of education. During this conference, there will be a multitude of discussions, debates, and collaborative efforts among knowledgeable educationists, aimed at crafting innovative solutions in the field of education.”

The principal added that the conference aims to revolutionise perceptions and vision into concrete reality and help the stakeholders skilfully navigate the dynamic landscape of education in the future.

Senior educators, members of the management committee and principals from around 40 schools will be attending the conference.

