Bhiwani addl sessions judge booked for sexually harassing woman advocate

: Bhiwani additional district and sessions judge Vivek Nasir and an advocate have been booked for sexually harassing and outraging the modesty of a woman advocate in the court premises.

According to the Bhiwani police spokesperson, the complaint was received from the woman on September 18 against Nasir and advocate Shyam Pratap Singh, who allegedly shared the CCTV footage of the incident on social media.

“We have booked the additional district and sessions judge under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman), and 34 of the IPC and his advocate friend under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act,” the spokesman said.

In her complaint to the Bhiwani superintendent of police, the woman advocate said that she along with her colleague was going to the first floor of the court complex by stairs on August 12.

“When I wished him, the additional district and sessions judge, who is posted in the Bhiwani court, put his hand on my shoulders and pulled me towards himself. He was under the influence of alcohol and started removing hair from my forehead. Then he asked me to meet him at his chamber and enquired about a junior female advocate too,” the woman said in her complaint.

The woman said that the next day, she met the sessions judge to lodge a complaint against the accused following which the judge sought the CCTV footage, which confirmed the act.

The police spokesperson said that the sessions judge had sent the complaint and the CCTV footage to the Punjab and Haryana high court, which formed a special committee to probe the case and till then, the court recommended the suspension of the additional district and sessions judge.

“After the woman advocate filed the complaint, the additional district and sessions judge shared the CCTV footage with an advocate, who in turn shared it on social media,” the spokesperson added.