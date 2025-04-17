Menu Explore
Bhiwani auto driver receives 37 crore income tax notice

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 17, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Bhiwani resident Raj Singh said that he is working as an auto driver to run the family, and he had received a notice from the income tax department on March 25.

A week after a barber from Sirsa received a notice of 37.87 crore from the income tax department, an auto driver in Bhiwani too received a notice of 31.67 crore from the income tax department.

The auto driver said that he is earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500-600 per day to run a family, which includes his wife and son. (HT File)
The auto driver said that he is earns 500-600 per day to run a family, which includes his wife and son. (HT File)

Bhiwani resident Raj Singh said that he is working as an auto driver to run the family, and he had received a notice from the income tax department on March 25.

“In the notice, I was told to file the income tax return of 31.67 crore for the financial year 2020-21. I suspect that some unknown person had misused my PAN card and Aadhar card to generate a GST number. I have appraised the police officials about the same,” he added.

He said that he is earns 500-600 per day to run a family, which includes his wife and son. The driver said that he was shocked after seeing the notice and it seems that someone has misused his documents. He urged the police to take strict action against the fraudster.

A spokesperson of Bhiwani police said that they have told the auto driver to file a reply to the income tax notice and after getting a response from income tax department, they will take a call on the FIR.

Earlier this month a barber identified as Rakesh Kumar of Ali Mohammad village in Sirsa received a notice of 37.87 crore from the income tax department. The barber claims that he earns only 350-450 per day and is living in a two-room house, which is built on “shamlat land”.

