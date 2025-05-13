Bhiwani court sentences two to 20 years in jail for raping minor niece

An additional district and sessions court in Bhiwani sentenced two brothers to 20-year rigorous imprisonment each for raping their minor niece in 2018 and continuing the ordeal later. According to police officials, the case dates to 2022 when the woman (adult at the time of filing complaint) lodged a complaint with Bhiwani women’s police station while accusing her maternal uncles of raping her in 2018 when she went to her aunt’s homes during vacations. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The additional district and sessions judge Ajay Prashar convicted the accused- Pawan and his brother Ajit, both residents of Pokarwas village in the district under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The judge also slapped a fine of ₹3 lakh on each accused. The accused brothers are cloth businessmen in Gujarat’s Surat.

“They continued to rape her and threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone. The woman after facing repeated exploitation narrated the incident to her husband in 2022 and then she lodged a police complaint. Several pieces of evidence were produced before the court and the accused were convicted to 20-year jail terms,” said a spokesperson of Bhiwani police.