Bhiwani deaths case: Haryana, Rajasthan police launch manhunt to nab key accused Manesar

The Haryana and Rajasthan police have launched a manhunt to nab the main accused in the Bhiwani deaths case Mohit Yadav, alias Monu Manesar. The charred bodies of two men from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur were found in a burnt car in Haryana on Thursday. Manesar heads the cow protection group of the Bajrang Dal in Haryana.

The Haryana and Rajasthan Police are conducting searches to nab him. Since January 28, his name has surfaced in three cases. The Gurugram police have been conducting raids to arrest him in connection with an attempted murder case which was lodged at Pataudi police station on February 7 when a man, Mubin Khan accused Manesar of firing shots at his son and injuring him.

Manesar deputy commissioner of police Manbir Singh said they are making raids to arrest Manesar and the process has been initiated to cancel his arms licence.

On January 28, the family members of 22-year-old mechanic Warris accused Manesar and his aides of thrashing him to death in Nuh on suspicions of cow smuggling, though the police had said he died of internal bleeding and injuries after he met with a road accident.

According to the Haryana Police, the car that Waaris and his associates were travelling in crashed with a tempo on the Tauru-Bhiwadi Road in Haryana on January 28 and the three suffered injuries. Waaris later succumbed to his injuries at the government medical college in Nalhar. The police also claimed that the remains of a cow were also found in the car that Warris was travelling in.

Nuh police start probe as one of accused’s wife alleges miscarriage

Meanwhile, the Nuh police in Haryana on Sunday started an investigation after the wife of one of the Bhiwani incident accused Shrikant alleged that the Rajasthan Police entered their house and assaulted her due to which she suffered a miscarriage.

Addressing mediapersons, Nuh SP Varun Singla said the allegations are serious and they have asked additional SP Usha Kundu to investigate the charges against the Rajasthan Police.

“According to Srikant’s mother Dulari Devi, around 30-40 Rajasthan police personnel entered their house on February 17. The complainant stated that the cops assaulted her and Srikant’s pregnant wife due to which she suffered a miscarriage. The additional SP will investigate the case. Moreover, he will also investigate the charges levelled by the families of two Rajasthan men against Firojpur Jhirka police. According to our facts, the Haryana Police have no involvement and we are cooperating with the Rajasthan Police. We will take strict action if any negligence from our side is found,” the SP added.

Srikant’s family has also alleged that the Rajasthan Police picked up two brothers of the accused for questioning and they demanded strict action against the Rajasthan Police for allegedly assaulting Srikant’s wife. She is undergoing treatment at the government medical college in Nalhar.

VHP accuses Rajasthan cops of booking 5 Haryana men

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary Surendra Jain visited the house of one the accused Srikant at Maroda village in Nuh and accused the Rajasthan Police of implicating five cow vigilantes in connection with the killing of two Muslim men in Bhiwani’s Loharu.

“The way Rajasthan Police behaved with Srikant’s family shows how much they were under pressure from their state government. On the basis of a man, who was drinking tea at a dhaba, the family members of two Rajasthan men lodged a complaint against five cow vigilantes of Haryana, who are working to save cows. One of the deceased was booked in several cases of cow smuggling, but the Rajasthan Police did not initiate action against him. The five men from Haryana were falsely implicated on the direction given by a Rajasthan government minister,” Jain told media in Nuh.

Haryana gau rakshaks for CBI probe into Bhiwani killings

KARNAL

Members of cow vigilante groups in Haryana have demanded a CBI probe into the killing of Junaid and Nasir, the two men from Bharatpur whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani.

The members of the different Gau Rakshak Dal from Haryana on Sunday said that a CBI probe is required to find out the truth behind the double murder. In an interaction with mediapersons, Acharya Azad Arya said that the cow devotees get information about cow smuggling only from cow smugglers, whenever they develop differences.

“It is possible that the murder of Nasir and Junaid was also done by the smugglers due to mutual differences. That is why a CBI probe is needed in this case as both the deceased were also facing criminal cases,” he added.

He also demanded the government take more stringent steps to put a complete check on the smuggling and killing of cows in the country, especially in Mewat (Nuh).