Bhiwani farmers rush to sell mustard in open market amid glitch in govt portal

Though mustard procurement kicked off across Haryana on Wednesday, it could not be started in Bhiwani due to technical glitches in the e-kharid portal.

While the government was to procure mustard at ₹5,450 per quintal through the Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED), farmers were forced to sell their produce in the open market at ₹4,200 to ₹4,700 per quintal owing to the glitch in procurement. Sources say farmers were also rushing to the open market as the moisture content in their mustard produce is more than 8% and oil proportion is less than 38%. For procurement by government agencies, the moisture content should be less than 8% while oil proportion should be more than 38%.

Sajjan Kumar, a farmer, said he was forced to sell 30 quintal mustard in the open mandi at ₹4,500 per quintal as procurement had not started at the Bhiwani mandi on Wednesday.

“Last year, we sold our produce at ₹6,700 per quintal in the open mandi as the prices in the market were more than the minimum support price announced by the government. But this year, mustard rates have dropped in the open market and every farmer is expecting to sell his crop in government mandi but the conditions set by the purchasing agencies will create hurdles in the farmers’ way,” Sajjan added.

Ankit Sheoran, a farmer from Kairu village in Bhiwani, said this year, the quality of mustard has been affected due to hailstorm and other weather conditions so majority of the farmers won’t be able to match the conditions set by the purchasing agencies.

“Government should start the procurement process and give some relaxation in rules. Moreover, the government should also open the portal again so that farmers who did not register their crop can register and sell the crop in government mandis. The commission agents are procuring our crop at ₹1,000 less than the MSP announced by the government,” Sheoran added.

Bhiwani market committee deputy secretary Pradeep Kumar said the mustard procurement could not be started due to technical errors on the e-kharid portal.

“Procurement will be started in a or two after the portal becomes functional,” he added.