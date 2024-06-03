Bhiwani man held for conspiring to attack Salman Khan

In a joint effort, the Bhiwani and Navi Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a man from Bhiwani for his alleged involvement in plotting an attack on actor Salman Khan on April 14, taking the number of persons held in the case to five. Bhiwani police spokesman Abhishek Rao said Deepak was in contact with accused Dhananjay Tapesingh, who planned and conducted a recce of actor Salman Khan’s house and farmhouse. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Deepak, alias Jonny, 31, a resident of Tigrana village in Bhiwani, was staying in Mumbai for the last 15 years and was working as a sanitation worker. He is allegedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs, the official said.

Bhiwani police spokesman Abhishek Rao said Deepak was in contact with accused Dhananjay Tapesingh, who planned and conducted a recce of actor Salman Khan’s house and farmhouse, and was arrested from Panvel in Mumbai on April 28.

“Deepak had returned to Bhiwani from Mumbai two weeks ago to thwart his arrest. He was produced before a local court here and later sent to transit remand with Navi Mumbai police. He has no criminal record neither in Bhiwani nor in Mumbai. More details will be shared by Mumbai police,” he added.