While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to submit a status report to the Panchkula court before June 9 regarding the infamous Manisha murder case in Bhiwani, a Khap Mahapanchayat has been called in Bhiwani on June 7, demanding justice and transparency in the investigation.

President of the Sarvjatiya Sheoran Khap Karamvir Fartiya has written to all Khap leaders seeking their presence in Khap Mahapanchayat. (HT Photo for representation)

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The decision to call the Khap Mahapanchayat was taken during a meeting of the Sheoran Khap. People in the know said that representatives from different Khaps will gather at Dhani Laxman village in Bhiwani to decide their future strategy. They said that the move is being called as a pressure tactic as the CBI was likely to submit a status report with the Panchkula court on June 9.

In this regard, president of the Sarvjatiya Sheoran Khap Karamvir Fartiya has written to all Khap leaders seeking their presence in Khap Mahapanchayat. People close to the deceased’s family said that the family members were not satisfied with the investigation as several months have passed but they did not make any disclosure yet.

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{{^usCountry}} They have now decided to call the Mahapanchayat and a final decision could be taken to continue this fight to deliver justice for the victim. Acting on a petition by Manisha’s father expressing deep dissatisfaction over the lack of transparency in the investigation, the CBI court in Panchkula has demanded a status report from the CBI in the Manisha murder case by 9 June. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They have now decided to call the Mahapanchayat and a final decision could be taken to continue this fight to deliver justice for the victim. Acting on a petition by Manisha’s father expressing deep dissatisfaction over the lack of transparency in the investigation, the CBI court in Panchkula has demanded a status report from the CBI in the Manisha murder case by 9 June. {{/usCountry}}

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The “Manisha murder case” had sparked public outrage in Haryana after the body of the 19-year-old playschool teacher was found with her throat slit in a field from Singhani village in Bhiwani on August 13, 2025.

She had been missing since August 11 and had left her house to visit a nursing college for her admission. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had ordered the transfer of the then Bhiwani SP and the suspension of five policemen over the handling of the case, and later on August 20, the investigation was handed over to the CBI.

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