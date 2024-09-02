Bhondsi jail SP resigns, likely to contest Haryana assembly polls on BJP ticket

The superintendent of Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail, Suneel Sangwan, on Sunday submitted his resignation to the home department’s additional chief secretary amid speculation of him contesting the assembly polls from Dadri on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Suneel Sangwan with his father and former Haryana minister Satpal Sangwan (File)

Suneel is the son of former Haryana cabinet minister Satpal Sangwan, who represented Dadri seat twice. Satpal had joined the Jannayak Janata party (JJP) after being denied a ticket by the Congress for the 2019 assembly polls, finishing runner-up. He, however, jumped ship to the BJP in April this year.

Suneel, meanwhile, gained recognition while serving as the jail superintendent at Sunaria prison in Rohtak, where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was lodged. Sangwan’s handling of the situation drew praise from the state government. Later, he was transferred to Gurugram’s Bhondsi, where he continued until his recent resignation.

His father had earlier worked as a science teacher but became an SDO in the telecom department. He resigned from his post and was elected to the assembly on his debut in 1996 from Dadri on a Haryana Vikas Party (HVP) ticket. In the 2009 assembly polls, he tasted success again on a Haryana Janhit Congress ticket this time, becoming a cabinet minister in Bhupinder Singh Hooda led-Congress government.

A month earlier, Satpal had claimed that former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had promised him a ticket from Dadri.

However, given his age, the BJP is more inclined to pitch son Suneel instead. In the 2019 assembly polls, wrestler Babita Phogat had contested from Dadri on the BJP ticket but lost..

After submitting his resignation, Suneel said he had served his duty as SP with honesty and will implement the same if BJP gives him a ticket from Dadri. On the personal front, Suneel’s two children – son and daughter are both serving as officers in the Indian Army.