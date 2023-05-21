Ludhiana: Posing as NRI relative, man dupes city resident of 1.50 lakh

The Sahnewal police have booked a man for duping a city resident of ₹1.50 lakh by posing his relative from Canada. A case under section 420 of the IPC, sections 66 C and 66 D of Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused at Sahnewal Police station. (HT File Photo)

The Sahnewal Police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Arvinder Gajanand Pudkar of Govindpura in Bhopal.

The complaint was registered following the statement of Malkit Singh, 45, who received a WhatsApp call from an international number on May 24, 2022. The caller, impersonating his relative from Canada, said he had transferred some money into his account, which he will need after coming to India. The accused had also sent him a receipt showing the transfer.

Later, another caller, posing as a bank manager, called the complainant, saying the transfer had been made.

The first accused then approached the complainant saying he needed ₹1.50 lakh for an emergency claiming that one of his friends, who is admitted to a hospital in India, needed some money. The accused gave him a bank account number to transfer the amount.

Falling prey to the claims made by the caller, the complainant made the transfer only to realise the fraud after the accused stopped attending his calls.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO at police station Sahnewal, said the complainant filed a complaint on March 9. After investigating the matter, the police booked the holders of the bank accounts in which the victim had deposited the money and the other unidentified accused for cheating.

