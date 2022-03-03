Bhullar release: Kejriwal bared his true ‘anti-Sikh’ face: Sukhbir

Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that by deferring the release of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar yet again, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has “finally bared his true anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab fangs.”

In a statement, Sukhbir said Kejriwal’s hypocrisy stands exposed and his side-kicks in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Cheema, have to answer for their party’s anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab role.

Reacting to the refusal of the Delhi government’s review committee to recommend release of Bhullar, Sukhbir said “it is a first shock for those who trusted Kejriwal’s promises on Bhullar during the poll campaign”.

The SAD president added that Kejriwal had denied that Bhullar’s case was under the purview of his government and had claimed that it was for the Centre to decide.

“It was only after we exposed him by releasing copies of his own government’s orders on the matter that he admitted that it was his government that had blocked the release. He, however, promised to get the decision reversed by the committee headed by his home minister Satyendar Jain,” said Sukhbir.

The SAD will continue its fight for Bhullar’s release, he added.