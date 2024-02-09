Bhuntar airport gets forest clearance for expansion: CM Sukhu

The ministry for environment, forest and climatic change has given its nod to the expansion of Bhuntar airport in Kullu. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday that forest clearance of Bhuntar airport has been received thus paving the way for its expansion. (PTI file)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Friday that forest clearance of Bhuntar airport has been received thus paving the way for its expansion.

The airport will soon be widened now enabling bigger aircraft to land thus increasing the footfall of the tourists and facilitating the locals as well, said the chief minister. Besides, the airport now would meet the required regulatory standards of the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) and will further enhance the extra safety measures.

The airport plays a key role in boosting the tourism activities in Kullu and Lahaul as it draws a significant number of tourists to explore nature’s splendor, and the richness of culture and traditions besides the religious sites. Sukhu said direct flights linking Amritsar to Kullu were also operational and the expansion will further add to the increased influx of both the domestic and the international travelers.

Sukhu said along with the horticulture and hydropower sectors, tourism was the mainstay of the state’s economy and thousands of families were associated with this key sector. The government was committed to widely promoting tourism and has allocated a substantial amount of ₹3,000 crore to the tourism sector. This government was making every possible endeavour to promote tourism and enhance the infrastructure for facilitating the tourists to offer them memorable experiences in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

“We have set a target to attract over five crore tourists every year in the state and efforts have been made in this direction since the formation of the new government in the state,” concluded the chief minister.