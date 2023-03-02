Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has condemned the lathicharge on panchayat representatives in Panchkula and said the government is constantly trying to suppress democratic voices.

Bhupinder Hooda condemns lathicharge on village heads in Haryana

While interacting with media in Jind, Hooda said the government cannot run on the strength of batons and bullets in a democracy set-up and a dialogue with the public and its cooperation is necessary.

“This government first lathicharged the farmers, jawans, employees and now the village heads. In the coming elections, the public will take revenge for these atrocities by the power of their vote. It is clear that the public has become disenchanted with this government and this government has completely failed to solve their problems,” he added.

He said governments have to fulfil promises made to the people to win the trust of the public.

“During the Congress tenure, the government had fulfilled every single promise written in the manifesto, but BJP-JJP did not fulfill any of the promises made it made during the elections. The alliance partner of BJP had won the votes of the people by making promises like giving old age pension of ₹5,100, implementing old-pension scheme, enacting a law to guarantee MSP. But after coming to power these promises were forgotten,” he said.

Hooda said the present government is neither able to give MSP to the farmers nor compensation on time. Expressing concern over the condition of mustard farmers, he said today mustard with MSP of ₹5,450 is being sold at the rate of ₹4,000 per quintal.

“The same situation happened with millet. The government had announced compensation to millet farmers under the Bhavantar Yojana. But he did not get any price for their produce, nor were they compensated under the Bhavantar yojana. This is why Congress wants to guarantee the MSP of the farmers,” he added.