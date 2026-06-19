Bhupinder Hooda seeks education minister’s resignation over paper leaks

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the repeated paper leak incidents across the country.

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

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Referring to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG), Hooda said the issues caused anxiety among the students.

The paper for admission to medical courses took place on May 3 this year, but the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled it on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter.

“Rahul Gandhi’s Kota rally gave voice to students and young people troubled by paper leaks and unemployment. The demand for the resignation of the Union education minister is fully justified,” Hooda said in Sonepat.

Targeting the BJP government over the law and order situation in Haryana, Hooda alleged that the state had become increasingly unsafe and demanded a special session of the Haryana assembly to discuss the issue.

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{{^usCountry}} “According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Haryana ranked fourth in the country in organised crime cases,” Hooda claimed, adding, “No section of society is safe from criminal activities.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Haryana ranked fourth in the country in organised crime cases,” Hooda claimed, adding, “No section of society is safe from criminal activities.” {{/usCountry}}

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On the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, Hooda said the Congress was keeping a close watch on the process.

“Our objective is to ensure that no genuine voter is deleted from the electoral rolls and no bogus voter is added,” he added.