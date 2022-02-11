Bicycle theft in Chandigarh: Look out for ‘saleswomen’ on the prowl

The theft of a bicycle from a house in Sector 42, Chandigarh, has revealed the presence of a new gang in the city, which uses a unique modus operandi to gain access to homes.

The gang comprises at least two women and a man. CCTV footage of the theft showed that the women approached the victims as saleswomen, and upon exiting the house signalled to their accomplice, who casually sauntered into the house and stole the bicycle, which appeared to be unlocked.

Cautioning residents to keep their bicycles locked, station house officer, Sector 36, Jaspal Singh said, “We have procured the footage and are on the look out for those involved. This is the first case where thieves have used this modus operandi. We will be able to ascertain whether the accused have committed such thefts earlier as well once they are arrested.”

A case of theft has been lodged against unidentified persons at the Sector 36 Police Station.

