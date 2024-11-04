Big rejig: 10 DC’s among 27 IAS officers shifted in Haryana

In an administrative reshuffle involving at least 10 deputy commissioners (DC), the Haryana government on Sunday transferred and posted 27 middle-rung IAS officers with immediate effect. Monika Gupta, who was DC of Mahendergarh district has been appointed as DC of Panchkula district. (HT File)

According to the order issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, Panchkula district DC Yash Garg has been posted as director as well as special secretary industries and commerce, and director micro, small and medium enterprises vice CG Rajini Kaanthan, who has been posted as secretary (finance department).

Monika Gupta, who was DC of Mahendergarh district has been appointed as DC of Panchkula district.

Rajesh Jogpal, DC of Kurukshetra, has been posted as registrar of cooperative societies against a vacant post, and Neha Singh, additional resident commissioner Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, has been posted as Kurukshetra DC.

The DC of Nuh district, Dhirendra Khadgata, has been posted as DC of Rohtak district, replacing Ajay Kumar, who has been posted as Gurugram district’s deputy commissioner.

The Hisar district DC Pradeep Dahiya will now be Jhajjar district’s DC, while the Jhajjar district DC, Shakti Singh, has been transferred and posted as managing director (MD), Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills.

Prashant Panwar, who was the additional chief electoral officer, will be Nuh district’s DC, while Preeti, administrator of HSVP, will be DC Kaithal.

Rahul Narwal, DC Charkhi Dadri, has been posted as MD CONFED and Vivek Bharti, DC Kaithal, will be Mahendergarh’s DC.

Munish Sharma, who was posted as additional CEO of Gurugram metropolitan development authority, has been posted as DC of Charkhi Dadri and Anish Yadav, has been posted as DC Hisar. Yadav will also hold the post of MD Haryana Medical Services Corporation.

Dharmender Singh, special secretary (cooperation department), will be the district municipal commissioner of Rohtak.

Brahmjeet Singh Rangi, Rohtak municipal corporation (MC) commissioner goes to Panipat as MC commissioner.

Niraj, Karnal district MC has been posted as district municipal commissioner, Hisar. Renu Sogan, who was administrator HSVP and additional director urban estate Gurugram has been posted as commissioner MC, Manesar.