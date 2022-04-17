Big rejig: Punjab govt transfers 32 IAS officers

Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party government (AAP) in Punjab on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 32 IAS officers, including two special chief secretary rank officers, with immediate effect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior IAS officer (1988 batch) Ravneet Kaur, who was special chief secretary labour, has been posted as special chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner cooperation, in place of Anurag Agarwal. She has been given additional charge of special chief secretary, parliamentary affairs, relieving A Venu prasad of the additional charge.

According to the orders, Vijay Kumar Janjua (1989 batch) has been posted as special chief secretary, jails, relieving Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari from the additional charge. Janjua is given the additional charge as special chief secretary of elections, replacing Anurag Verma, who also held the additional charge.

Anurag Agarwal, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been given the additional charge of secretary-cum-financial commissioner revenue and rehabilitation in place of Janjua.

A Venu Prasad, who is ACS to the chief minister, has been given an additional charge of new and renewable energy resources, relieving Dalip Kumar from this charge. Kumar, who is principal secretary employment generation has been given an additional charge of principal secretary industries and commerce, relieving Tejveer Singh who is now posted as principal secretary power.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seema Jain, a 1991-batch IAS officer, has been transferred as additional chief secretary of social security women and child development replacing Raji P Shrivastava, a 1992-batch officer, who has been sent as additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, forests and wildlife, with additional charge as additional chief secretary, food processing, in place of Seema Jain.

Sarvjit Singh, a 1992 batch IAS officer, has been given the new posting as additional chief secretary of agriculture, replacing Tiwari with additional charge as additional chief secretary of animal husbandry dairy development and fisheries, relieving Ravneet Kaur who also held the additional charge.

KAP Sinha has been posted as additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner of taxation, relieving Venu Prasad of the additional charge.

Anurag Verma as has been posted as principal secretary, home affairs and justice, with the additional charge of principal secretary, public works department, in place of Vikas Partap, who has been posted as principal secretary, finance, in place of Sinha, with additional charge of principal secretary, planning, in place of Kamal Chaudhary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kakumanu Siva Prasad has bee transferred as financial commissioner, rural development and panchayats, replacing Rahul Bhandari.

Alok Shekhar has been posted as principal secretary, education, in place of Ajoy Sharma, while Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari is principal secretary, water supply and sanitation, replacing Jaspreet Talwar, who got new orders as principal secretary, higher education and languages, in place of Krishan Kumar. She has been given the additional charge as principal secretary, investment promotion, replacing Tejveer Singh.

Tejveer Singh has been posted as principal secretary, power, relieving DIlip Kumar from the additional charge and also given charge as principal secretary tourism, and cultural affairs in place of Hussan Lal, who has been transferred as principal secretary, medical education and research, in place of Alok Shekhar and also given additional charge as principal secretary printing and stationery replacing Sumer Singh Gurjar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tejveer Singh has also been given additional charge as principal secretary of governance reforms and public grievances.

Dilip Kumar has been posted as principal secretary, employment generation and training, in addition to the charge of principal secretary, industries and commerce, replacing Tejveer Singh.

Vivek Partap has been posted as principal secretary, local government, replacing Ajoy Kumar Sinha. Raj Kamal Chaudhary has been posted as principal secretary, sports and youth services, relieving Ajoy Sharma from the additional charge.

Rahul Bhandari has been posted as principal secretary, technical education and industrial training, in place of Vikas Garg. Krishan Kumar has been transferred as principal secretary, water resources, reliving Sarvjit Singh. Kumar has been additional charge as principal secretary, mines and geology, relieving Rahul Bhandari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veerendra Kumar Meena is the principal secretary, freedom fighters, replacing Sumer Singh Gurjar of the additional charge. Vikas Garg, has been posted as secretary, transport, in place of Siva Prasad.

Nilkanth S Avhad is the registrar cooperative societies, replacing Arun Sekhri. Ajoy Sharma of the 1999 batch is secretary, of health and family welfare, in place of Chaudhari.

Rahul Tiwari has been appointed secretary, science technology and environment. Kamal Kishore Yadav is taxation commissioner. Rajat Agarwal is secretary, personnel, with additional charge as secretary, general administration and coordination, and also given charge as secretary, vigilance, in place of Vivek Partap Singh.

Varun Roojam has been transferred as excise commissioner, replacing Rajat Agarwal, and Malwinder Singh Jaggi has been posted as secretary, civil aviation, with additional charge as secretary, information and public relations, in place of Kamal Kishor Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}