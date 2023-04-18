Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bihar resident held for 34-lakh fraud in Panchkula

Bihar resident held for 34-lakh fraud in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 18, 2023 02:18 AM IST

On July 29, 2021, a complaint was lodged by Pinjore woman and child development project officer (WCDPO) claiming embezzlement of ₹ 34.20 lakh. The arrested accused is identified as Sudeshvar Rai. He was produced before a court on Monday and sent to eight-day police custody.

A Bihar resident was arrested for embezzlement of 34.20 lakh under the Pardhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) by hacking the online portal.

A Bihar resident was arrested for embezzlement of 34.20 lakh under the Pardhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) by hacking the online portal. (Shutterstock)

The arrested accused is identified as Sudeshvar Rai. He was produced before a court on Monday and sent to eight-day police custody.

On July 29, 2021, a complaint was lodged by Pinjore woman and child development project officer (WCDPO) claiming embezzlement of 34.20 lakh.

The complainant said under the PMMVY, data entry operators are given two mail IDs that are used by them to update on portal details of pregnant women who on birth of first child are given 5,000 in three instalments. This amount is transferred to the account of beneficiary after approval by the WCDPO.

The complaint was lodged after fake entries on the portal were found. On checking, the portal showed the payment status of 1,319 instalments in 439 cases, which were filled from different anganwadis of the block. However, on checking, it was found that these cases are not of the concerned block nor have been filed by anganwadi workers. Even the supervisor had not verified the cases and these were not filled by the data entry operator. The allegations were that someone had hacked the portal and embezzled 34.20 lakh. A case was registered under Sections 420, 467 and 471 of the IPC. After a probe, the accused was arrested on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar court ipc complaint resident birth beneficiary pinjore embezzlement approval block hacking
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP