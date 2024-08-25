Bihar man booked for raping, impregnating 14-year-old Dera Bassi girl

Dera Bassi police on Friday booked a Bihar native for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl. When asked, the victim revealed that a distant relative raped her during her visit to Bihar. (iStock)

According to police, the child was raped by a distant relative in Bihar during her visit to her paternal village. The girl, who lives with her parents in a rented accommodation in Dera Bassi, returned a month ago.

The matter came to the fore after the victim visited the local civil hospital complaining of stomach ache. After examination, she was found to be three months pregnant. She was under immense pain after suffering a miscarriage.

Doctors eventually informed the Dera Bassi police.

When asked, the victim revealed that a distant relative raped her during her visit to Bihar.

Dera Bassi police have registered a zero FIR and informed their Bihar counterparts to arrest the culprit.

A Zero FIR can be registered at any police station across the country mostly at the nearest police station to the victim, following which the police inform their respective counterparts of the district or state where the crime was committed for further action.