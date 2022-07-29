Bi-hourly rates at Ludhiana MC’s nine parking lots soon

Amid repeated complaints of overcharging, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to start charging fees on bi-hourly basis at its nine parking lots in the city. Tenders for allotment of the new parking contracts have been floated, online bids for which can be submitted by August 1.

Currently, ₹20 and ₹10 is charged from cars and two wheelers, respectively, for the entire day (6am to 10pm).

As per the new contract norms, after two hours, the charge will increase by 50% of the base fee after every two hours. The base fee (for the first two hours) remains the same -- ₹10 will be charged from two-wheelers, ₹20 for cars, ₹30 for commercial three-wheelers and ₹50 for commercial four-wheelers.

For example, if a car is parked at the lot for two hours, ₹20 will be charged. If the vehicle is parked there between two to four hours, ₹30 will be charged; ₹40 will be charged between four and six hours and so on. The Maximum limit has not been fixed.

MC had initially introduced bi-hourly parking at Feroze Gandhi market earlier this year on the demand of market association. An MC official, requesting anonymity, said the move aims to increase the MC’s revenue. Contractors had also raised the issue of high contract prices for the lots, due to which they often resort to overcharging.

MC secretary TS Panchhi said hourly parking fee has been introduced based on the recommendations of the finance and contracts committee.

Contractor will fix night parking charge at multi storey parking:

At the multi-storey parking lot near MC’s Zone A office, charges will also be collected from those who keep their vehicles there overnight. As per conditions laid down by the officials, the night charges will be fixed by the contractor.

Contractors to ensure e-ticketing, CCTV cameras at parking lots:

With an aim to stop overcharging, MC has directed the contractors to ensure issue of receipts through e-ticketing machines and installation of CCTV cameras at the parking lots. These conditions were also part of the current contracts, but were not implemented strictly on the ground level.

As per conditions laid down by MC for Feroze Gandhi market parking lot, the contractor will have to leave a certain space for the fire lane, to be used in case of an emergency.

Three more paid parking lots established

After getting approval from the F&CC, MC has converted three more sites into paid parking lots including the area below the flyover near Gill Road Chowk, roadsides from Jagraon bridge to Dholewal Chowk and Dholewal Chowk to Sherpur Chowk.

Paid parking lots are already operational in Sarabha Nagar main market, multi-storey parking near MC Zone-A office, Feroze Gandhi market, Bhadaur house, Tuition market in Model Town extension and BRS Nagar market near Orient Cinema. The parking lot at Sarabha Nagar block-I has been excluded.

According to Rahul Verma, member of the Punjab Road Safety Council, introduction of hourly parking will further discourage residents from using parking lots and will result in chaos on roads,

Verma said overcharging is still going unabated, as he had to pay ₹50 against the fee of ₹20 at the multi-storey parking lot on Wednesday.