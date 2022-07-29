Bi-hourly rates at Ludhiana MC’s nine parking lots soon
Amid repeated complaints of overcharging, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to start charging fees on bi-hourly basis at its nine parking lots in the city. Tenders for allotment of the new parking contracts have been floated, online bids for which can be submitted by August 1.
Currently, ₹20 and ₹10 is charged from cars and two wheelers, respectively, for the entire day (6am to 10pm).
As per the new contract norms, after two hours, the charge will increase by 50% of the base fee after every two hours. The base fee (for the first two hours) remains the same -- ₹10 will be charged from two-wheelers, ₹20 for cars, ₹30 for commercial three-wheelers and ₹50 for commercial four-wheelers.
For example, if a car is parked at the lot for two hours, ₹20 will be charged. If the vehicle is parked there between two to four hours, ₹30 will be charged; ₹40 will be charged between four and six hours and so on. The Maximum limit has not been fixed.
MC had initially introduced bi-hourly parking at Feroze Gandhi market earlier this year on the demand of market association. An MC official, requesting anonymity, said the move aims to increase the MC’s revenue. Contractors had also raised the issue of high contract prices for the lots, due to which they often resort to overcharging.
MC secretary TS Panchhi said hourly parking fee has been introduced based on the recommendations of the finance and contracts committee.
Contractor will fix night parking charge at multi storey parking:
At the multi-storey parking lot near MC’s Zone A office, charges will also be collected from those who keep their vehicles there overnight. As per conditions laid down by the officials, the night charges will be fixed by the contractor.
Contractors to ensure e-ticketing, CCTV cameras at parking lots:
With an aim to stop overcharging, MC has directed the contractors to ensure issue of receipts through e-ticketing machines and installation of CCTV cameras at the parking lots. These conditions were also part of the current contracts, but were not implemented strictly on the ground level.
As per conditions laid down by MC for Feroze Gandhi market parking lot, the contractor will have to leave a certain space for the fire lane, to be used in case of an emergency.
Three more paid parking lots established
After getting approval from the F&CC, MC has converted three more sites into paid parking lots including the area below the flyover near Gill Road Chowk, roadsides from Jagraon bridge to Dholewal Chowk and Dholewal Chowk to Sherpur Chowk.
Paid parking lots are already operational in Sarabha Nagar main market, multi-storey parking near MC Zone-A office, Feroze Gandhi market, Bhadaur house, Tuition market in Model Town extension and BRS Nagar market near Orient Cinema. The parking lot at Sarabha Nagar block-I has been excluded.
According to Rahul Verma, member of the Punjab Road Safety Council, introduction of hourly parking will further discourage residents from using parking lots and will result in chaos on roads,
Verma said overcharging is still going unabated, as he had to pay ₹50 against the fee of ₹20 at the multi-storey parking lot on Wednesday.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
