Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bike theft on the rise in Ludhiana, 4 cases registered in 7 days
chandigarh news

Bike theft on the rise in Ludhiana, 4 cases registered in 7 days

As many as four residents of Ludhiana have lodged cases of motorcycle theft from different neighbourhoods, including Sarabha Nagar and Rakhi Bagh, in the span of a week.
Police have registered four cases of motorcycle theft in the span on a week from different neighbourhoods, including Sarabha Nagar and Rakhi Bagh, in Ludhiana. (AFP)
Police have registered four cases of motorcycle theft in the span on a week from different neighbourhoods, including Sarabha Nagar and Rakhi Bagh, in Ludhiana. (AFP)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 01:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Police have registered four separate cases of motorcycle theft from different locations in the city in the last week.

An Indira Colony resident Mehboob Salmani, in his complaint filed at the Sarabha Nagar police station, said his motorcycle had been stolen from outside the Raghunath Hospital on December 28 afternoon.

Kripal Nagar Gaurav Kumar also lodged a complaint against unidentified persons after his motorcycle was stolen from outside the Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College in New Motinagar area December 30 evening.

Similar cases of motorcycle theft were also reported from Rakhi Bagh and from outside the office of TYC Company on Ferozepur road on January 2 and 3 respectively

Four separate cases have been registered under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons at the concerned police stations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out