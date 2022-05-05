Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Biker, disabled beggar killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
chandigarh news

Biker, disabled beggar killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali

A car sped away after hitting the biker from behind in Sector 82, Mohali; but a passer-by jotted down the registration number of the vehicle
The biker was identified as Vivek Sharma, a resident of Phase 11, Mohali. (HT File Photo/for representation only)
Published on May 05, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 29-year-old motorcyclist and an unidentified beggar were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali.

The motorcyclist was identified as Vivek Sharma, a resident of Phase 11.

Investigating officer Baljinder Singh said Sharma was on his way to work in Sector 83 around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. When he reached Sector 82, a speeding Tata Indigo hit his motorcycle from behind. A seriously injured Sharma was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, where doctors declared him brought dead. The car driver fled from the scene, but a passer-by jotted down the registration number of the vehicle.

Singh said the car driver, who had been booked under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code, will be arrested soon.

In the second case, an unidentified paraplegic beggar was mowed down by a canter near Shaheed Udam Singh Colony Light Point on Airport Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Industrial Area police station in charge sub-inspector Satwinder Singh said they had moved the body to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital, where it will remain in the mortuary for 72 hours for identification

