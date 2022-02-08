Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biker found in possession of illegal revolver in Ludhiana

The accused was arrested from near the grain market in Dakha, Ludhiana, while he was crossing the area on a motorcycle
An FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused at the Dakha police station in Ludhiana. (Stock photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 11:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Dakha police arrested a man after recovering a .32-bore revolver and four bullets from his possession on Monday.

The accused was identified as Ravinder Kumar, alias Kalia, of Indira Colony, Mullanpur.

Assistant sub-inspector Iqbal Singh, who is investigating the case, said accused was arrested from near the grain market in Dakha. He was crossing the road on a motorcycle when he was stopped for checking. On frisking him, police found the weapon and bullets in his possession.

An FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused at the Dakha police station. Police are questioning him to ascertain his motive and the source of the weapon.

