Biker killed in Mohali hit-and-run mishap

A 26-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit his motorcycle on the flyover near VR Punjab mall in Mohali on Friday night.

The mishap victim was identified as Gurlal Singh. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Gurlal Singh. His brother told the police that they were returning to their house in Mohali after work on different two-wheelers. As they reached near the mall, a car hit his brother’s motorcycle from behind, leaving him injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver at the Balongi police station and initiated an investigation to arrest him.