Bikram Majithia alleges poor living conditions in Patiala jail

A day after moving court seeking protection over alleged threat to life, former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday filed a fresh application in the Mohali court alleging that he was being subjected to “insecure atmosphere” and “poor living conditions” at the Patiala Central Jail.

In response to his plea, the court has issued notice to the jail authorities, seeking their reply by April 8. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader, who had surrendered before court in a drugs case last month, is in judicial custody till April 19.

Majithia in his fresh complaint alleged that he has been moved to a dilapidated cell, which is 8x8 feet, and has a toilet seat in a 3-foot area that is separated from the cell by bricks at the height of 2 feet and has no water. He alleged the cell is used to punish inmates and has not housed anyone for a long time being unfit for safe human stay. The former minister added that he is 6 feet 4 inches in height and it is virtually impossible for him to lie down in the cell.

“The accused has been denied basic human needs only with sole view of humiliating him and torturing him by his political adversaries in the government,” stated the plea moved through counsels HS Dhanoa, Arshdeep Singh Kler and DS Sobti.

Housed in cell as per provisions: Jail official

Meanwhile, jail superintendent Sucha Singh, while appearing in person to file reply to the application filed on Tuesday, said the allegations are “incorrect, unfounded, uncalled for and strongly denied”. “It is submitted that accused Bikramjit Singh Majithia has been housed in a cell in Central Jail Patiala in accordance with the provisions of Punjab Jail Manual and all facilities as admissible are being provided to him,” he said.

On alleged security threat to the Akali leader, the jail official told court that round-the-clock security arrangements have been made. “The jail functions as per parameters laid down in the Jail Manual... Inmates should not have expectations of additional facilities or perks as if they are not lodged in place of confinement but in a resort or hotel,” he said.

He further submitted that the applicant has been provided adequate security and the threat perception has been factored in while making these arrangements. “The deponent is fully conscious of his responsibility of ensuring the security of all the inmates of the jail, including the accused. The deponent has personally made security arrangements to safeguard the life and limb of the accused as it is his mandated duty under law,” he said.

Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year. His pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24. However, the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab Police to not arrest him till February 23 so that he could undertake electioneering in the state. He was sent to judicial custody on February 24, after he surrendered before the Mohali court on the completion of the election process in Punjab.

