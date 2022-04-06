Bikram Majithia alleges poor living conditions in Patiala jail
A day after moving court seeking protection over alleged threat to life, former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday filed a fresh application in the Mohali court alleging that he was being subjected to “insecure atmosphere” and “poor living conditions” at the Patiala Central Jail.
In response to his plea, the court has issued notice to the jail authorities, seeking their reply by April 8. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader, who had surrendered before court in a drugs case last month, is in judicial custody till April 19.
Majithia in his fresh complaint alleged that he has been moved to a dilapidated cell, which is 8x8 feet, and has a toilet seat in a 3-foot area that is separated from the cell by bricks at the height of 2 feet and has no water. He alleged the cell is used to punish inmates and has not housed anyone for a long time being unfit for safe human stay. The former minister added that he is 6 feet 4 inches in height and it is virtually impossible for him to lie down in the cell.
“The accused has been denied basic human needs only with sole view of humiliating him and torturing him by his political adversaries in the government,” stated the plea moved through counsels HS Dhanoa, Arshdeep Singh Kler and DS Sobti.
Housed in cell as per provisions: Jail official
Meanwhile, jail superintendent Sucha Singh, while appearing in person to file reply to the application filed on Tuesday, said the allegations are “incorrect, unfounded, uncalled for and strongly denied”. “It is submitted that accused Bikramjit Singh Majithia has been housed in a cell in Central Jail Patiala in accordance with the provisions of Punjab Jail Manual and all facilities as admissible are being provided to him,” he said.
On alleged security threat to the Akali leader, the jail official told court that round-the-clock security arrangements have been made. “The jail functions as per parameters laid down in the Jail Manual... Inmates should not have expectations of additional facilities or perks as if they are not lodged in place of confinement but in a resort or hotel,” he said.
He further submitted that the applicant has been provided adequate security and the threat perception has been factored in while making these arrangements. “The deponent is fully conscious of his responsibility of ensuring the security of all the inmates of the jail, including the accused. The deponent has personally made security arrangements to safeguard the life and limb of the accused as it is his mandated duty under law,” he said.
Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year. His pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24. However, the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab Police to not arrest him till February 23 so that he could undertake electioneering in the state. He was sent to judicial custody on February 24, after he surrendered before the Mohali court on the completion of the election process in Punjab.
No need to panic, says Maharashtra Covid task force member on XE variant
A member of the Maharashtra government's Covid-19 task on Wednesday said there was no need to panic about the detection of the XE variant of the coronavirus, a first in India, while urging citizens to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Dr. Shashank Joshi said the Mumbai XE mutant case had occurred in the first week of March and it was detected in an international traveller who had now fully recovered.
Pune melts as mercury levels breach 40°C, high day temps to continue till April 8
PUNE On Wednesday, for the first time this summer, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city too reported day temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius. “Maximum temperatures were 41 to 43 degrees Celsius in many parts of Vidarbha and around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in central Maharashtra and Marathwada,” said head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi. The highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was reported at Akola on Wednesday.
2017 attempt to murder case: Ambala court acquits ex-VP of Cantt Board, 10 others
Stating that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond shadow of reasonable doubt, an Ambala court on Tuesday acquitted former vice-president of Cantonment Board and BJP leader Surinder Tiwari and 10 others in a 2017 case of attempted murder on then BJP councilor Ajay Baweja. The others who were acquitted are Garry Malhotra, Rahul alias Veeru, Manharsh, Ramphal alias Rajesh, Abhinav, Nikhil, Raman alias Chhitha, Rohit alias Gatbad, Gaurav and Satbir Singh.
State govt proposal to extend term of administrators irks housing societies
The state government's proposal to extend the term of administrators for cooperative housing societies to one year from the existing six months has stirred up controversy. The administrator gets six months to restore order in the society and conduct fresh elections for the appointment of a new MC. However, these administrators over the years, instead of redressing the grievances and straightening things out, have allegedly focused on siphoning off money from the coffers.
SPPU announces Blended Academy for teaching and learning with University of Melbourne
PUNE The University of Melbourne on Wednesday, announced the launch of the UoM Blended Academy for Teaching and Learning in collaboration with the Savitribai Phule Pune University. The Academy caters to the increased demand for blended learning in India and provides graduating students with opportunities for further enrolment in postgraduate courses offered by the University of Melbourne, as well as a pathway for Indian students for an easy transition into leading universities across the globe.
