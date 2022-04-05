Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Bills unpaid by developer, 100 families in Mohali’s Sunny Enclave left without power for 11 days

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has disconnected the connections of 100 households in Sunny Enclave over non-payment of power bills for over six months
Hapless residents gathered at Sunny Enclave, Sector 123, Mohali. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Amid the soaring temperatures, as many as 100 families in Sunny Enclave, Sector 123, have been forced to live without power since March 24.

Reason: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has disconnected their connections over non-payment of power bills for over six months. The dues, which have piled up to 15 lakh, have been collected from the residents but not paid forward by the coloniser, Bajwa Developers Private Limited.

The area falls under the Mohali sub-division and residents have been living here for the past two years.

President of the locality’s Residents’ Welfare Association, Vinod Kakkar said Sunny Enclave residents were faced with a double whammy of the summer’s scorching heat and no power for 11 days. “Though the developer has made arrangement for a generator, it provides power for a few hours only,” he said.

The colony gets power through a temporary meter installed by the PSPCL two years back. While the corporation had directed Bajwa Developers to erect their own electricity poles and underground wiring, the builder failed to do so.

The developer has been charging 8 per unit from the residents, but failed to deposit the amount with PSPCL.

Nakul Sharma, one of the affected residents, said they met chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday and were assured of a resolution soon. “What is our fault when we have been paying the bills regularly?” he questioned.

A senior PSPCL official said the power was disconnected owing to non-payment of bills for months.

The developers’ counsel, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, said the outstanding amount will be cleared soon.

Notably, Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the owner of Bajwa Developers, is currently in police custody after being arrested on March 29 for cheating two customers. On Monday, he was produced in court that extended his remand by two days. His son, Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, alias Sunny, was also arrested in March, but later bailed out.

