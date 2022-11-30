Biogas plant to be allowed under MGNREGA: Chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua

The Punjab government has decided to allow villagers to get a free biogas plant constructed in their homes for free under the MGNREGA scheme.

Chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua held a meeting with finance commissioner, rural development and panchayat K Siva Prasad and explored the possibility of daily wages for MGNREGA beneficiaries for the construction of biogas plants. Besides, funds will also be provided for the construction of a biogas plant. Under this scheme, a biogas plant of one cubic metre will be built at a total cost of ₹38,500, including daily wages to job holders, according to an official release. The CS also said that for every needy family whose job card has been created under the MGNREGA scheme, the construction of a biogas plant will be provided free of charge by the rural development department. A campaign will also be launched by the department to generate awareness in this regard.

