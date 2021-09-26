Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biography of Olympic bronze medal winning hockey players released

A book titled “Tokyo Olympics De Saade Hockey Khidari”, a brief biography of the players of the Indian hockey team who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was released in Chandigarh on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 01:55 AM IST
Author Navdeep Singh Gill presenting his book to Manpreet Singh, captain of the Indian hockey team which won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. (HT photo)

A book titled “Tokyo Olympics De Saade Hockey Khidari”, a brief biography of the players of the Indian hockey team who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was released in Chandigarh on Saturday. This is the fifth book authored by seasoned writer Navdeep Singh Gill, who is also a media adviser to the Punjab Olympic Association (POA).

The book was released by POA president Brahm Mohindra during an event. Senior vice-president Rajdeep Singh Gill, secretary general Raja KS Sidhu, Hockey Punjab secretary Pargat Singh and Punjabi players of Olympic medal winning hockey teams, including captain Manpreet Singh were also present on the occasion.

Former Indian Hockey captain, Padma Shri Pargat Singh, said, “This book will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.” He added that Punjabis have excelled in every field, besides making a significant contribution in the sports internationally.

In Tokyo, the Indian hockey team won a medal in the Olympic Games after 41 years.

Navdeep Singh Gill, who serves as the information and public relations officer with the Punjab government, said that the book comprises a brief biography of all 19 hockey players and chief coach Graham Reid.

Gill has been writing about sports and players for the last 20 years. The author has previously authored four books including ‘Khed Ambar de Punjabi Sitaare’, ‘Main Avain Vekhiaan Asian Khedan’, ‘Akhi Vekhian Olympic Khedan’ and ‘Naulakha Bagh’.

Tokyo Olympics medallist Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Simranjit Singh, Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak besides hockey Olympian Devinder Singh Garcha, Baljit Singh Dhillon, Hardeel Singh Grewal and Tejbir Singh and Dronacharya Awardee Hockey coach Baldev Singh were among those who were present during the release.

