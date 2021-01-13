Bird flu: 8 samples test negative, 13 dead birds found in Chandigarh

All eight samples of dead birds sent to the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar, on January 6 and 7 have tested negative for bird flu, the UT forest and wildlife department confirmed on Tuesday.

UT chief conservator Debendra Dalai said, “We are still concerned about the 13 samples sent on Monday, since they were found in the same spot. Their results will come in the next few days.”

Meanwhile, the department on Tuesday found 13 more dead birds, including eight crows and five pigeons, in Sectors 27, 29, 35, 38 and 39, among others.

With this, the total count of birds found dead over the past few days has reached 48.

Dalai added that the fact that dead crows were being found was concerning. “Even in other states, where the avian influenza was confirmed, dead crows were found in high numbers,” he said.

Poultry distributors allege they are going out of business

Meanwhile, poultry distributors, who get chickens from farmers and supply them to retailers, say they are the worst hit in the wake of detection of bird flu in Panchkula.

Deepak from Jagatpura, who supplies chicken to eight shops in the city said, “The government is providing compensation to the poultry farmers for each bird culled, but distributors have been left to fend for ourselves. I would sell up to 1,000 birds a day, but on Monday I had no sale.”

Deepak said the price of live birds had dropped from ₹120 to ₹70, and if this continues, he would be unable to pay the salaries of his workers.