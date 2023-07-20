Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bishnoi gang member held for extortion threats to Chandigarh, Mohali bizmen

Bishnoi gang member held for extortion threats to Chandigarh, Mohali bizmen

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 20, 2023 03:57 AM IST

The accused, identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Bobby Shooter, 24, is a native of Ghangroli village, Patiala, and was working as a taxi driver, said Mohali police

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had been making extortion calls to affluent businessmen in Chandigarh, Mohali and adjoining areas.

Mohali police have also recovered a country made pistol, along with two live cartridges, from the accused’s possession. (Getty image)
Mohali police have also recovered a country made pistol, along with two live cartridges, from the accused's possession.

The accused, identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Bobby Shooter, 24, is a native of Ghangroli village, Patiala, and was working as a taxi driver. Police have also recovered a country made pistol, along with two live cartridges, from his possession.

SSOC AIG Ashwani Kapur said following several reports of extortion attempts and threat calls made by an individual claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police teams launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter. With the assistance of advanced intelligence gathering, police were able to apprehend Bobby from Khanna, Ludhiana, he added.

Divulging details about the modus operandi, AIG Kapur said Bobby used to make extortion calls to affluent persons, including owners of night clubs and bars.

He added that an Arms Act case was already registered against the accused at the SSOC police station in Mohali on June 24.

