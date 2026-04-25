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Bishnoi gang threatens DGP, Warring, Majithia over Lawrence of Punjab ban

High-level security alert as Centre advises ZEE5 to withhold docuseries following concerns over romanticising organised crime.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:12 pm IST
By Vishal Rambani
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Just a day after the Centre formally advised OTT platform ZEE5 to withhold the release of its upcoming docuseries, Lawrence of Punjab, state director general of police Gaurav Yadav, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and Balkaur Singh, the father of the late Sidhu Moosewala, received death threats.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring filed a public interest litigation in the Punjab and Haryana high court, the series on jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, glorifies criminal conduct and poses a threat to public order in a sensitive state. He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a ban, describing the series as an “insult to Punjab, Punjabis, and Punjabiyat”. (File photo)

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has also allegedly targeted Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, and Punjab’s advocate general, all of whom had opposed the production.

These threats were delivered via foreign WhatsApp numbers, warning the recipients of dire consequences and explicitly threatening their lives, prompting the Punjab Police to launch an immediate investigation.

Earlier this week, Warring filed a public interest litigation in the Punjab and Haryana high court, while DGP Yadav urged the Punjab government to petition the Centre to block the release.

In response, the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) issued a letter to ZEE5 on Friday advising against the show’s April 27 premiere.

The Centre’s advisory emphasised that digital platforms must exercise due caution and discretion when producing biopics on criminals, particularly those likely to incite violence or glorify organised crime.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Rambani

Vishal Rambani is an assistant editor covering Punjab. A journalist with over a decade of experience, he writes on politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues. He has several investigative stories to his credit.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bishnoi gang threatens DGP, Warring, Majithia over Lawrence of Punjab ban
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bishnoi gang threatens DGP, Warring, Majithia over Lawrence of Punjab ban
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