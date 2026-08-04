Bittu flags infrastructure gaps in two Ludhiana government schools

BJP leader and former Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday questioned the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) claims of transforming Punjab’s education system under its ‘Sikhya Kranti’ campaign after finding overcrowded classrooms and students studying in corridors during his visit to two government schools in the city.

The dilapidated condition of a classroom at a government school in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

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At Government Primary Smart School, Kundanpuri, Bittu found nearly 80 to 90 students attending classes in a single classroom despite the hot and humid weather. At Government Primary School, Shahpur Road, students of Primary School A-1 were attending classes in corridors as two primary schools and a government high school were functioning from the same building.

Targeting the state government, Bittu said inaugurating a few Schools of Eminence would not address the problems faced by thousands of students in other government schools. “I do not know on what basis Punjab has been ranked number one in education. The ground reality is completely different,” he said.

Bittu later shared photographs and videos of the schools on X, saying the visit had exposed the truth behind the government’s claims. In the post, he alleged that the schools lacked adequate classrooms and teachers, forcing students to study in corridors and overcrowded classrooms, besides missing smart classrooms and playground and sports facilities.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP leader further said that strengthening elementary education in the state should be the government’s priority. “Providing ₹1,000 to women will not help in the long run if the foundation of education remains weak. Instead of focusing on the real issues, the government keeps launching new and hollow schemes to divert attention,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP leader further said that strengthening elementary education in the state should be the government’s priority. “Providing ₹1,000 to women will not help in the long run if the foundation of education remains weak. Instead of focusing on the real issues, the government keeps launching new and hollow schemes to divert attention,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the allegations, Aam Aadmi Party’s urban district in-charge Jatinder Khangura questioned Bittu’s contribution to education during his tenure as Ludhiana MP. “The present government has upgraded several government schools and recently inaugurated two Schools of Eminence in the city. Those who failed to improve education during their own tenure only know how to criticise others,” Khangura said, urging Bittu to interact more with the public to understand the changes taking place on the ground.

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Bittu, however, said he would continue visiting government schools across the state to highlight what he described as the gap between the government’s claims and the actual condition of educational institutions.