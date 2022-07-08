Bi-weekly Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express to be restored from July 22

The bi-weekly Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express will resume full operations from July 22 onwards.

The train had for months been running once a week amid the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, following the huge demand of passengers from the north-east, railways has made it bi-weekly again.

The 53-hour train will depart from Dibrugarh on Mondays and Fridays to arrive in Chandigarh on Wednesdays and Sundays, respectively.

It will leave Chandigarh the same day to arrive in Dibrugarh on Saturdays and Wednesdays, respectively.

On July 22 (Friday), the train will depart from Dibrugarh at 8.05 am and reach Chandigarh at 1.20 pm on July 24.