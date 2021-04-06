Bizmen brothers robbed of 3 lakh at gunpoint in Chandigarh

Four armed miscreants robbed two businessmen of ₹3 lakh cash and gold jewellery near the furniture market in Sector 54 on Sunday night.

The victims are identified as Rajinder Bansal of Mullanpur and his younger brother Rajesh Bansal of Phase 4, Mohali. The duo owns a furniture store in Sector 54 market.

In their police complaint, they said that the accused first threw away their mobile phones and then snatched ₹3 lakh in cash, a gold ring and gold kara. They then drove off towards Sector 54 school on separate motorcycles.

Police said that the spot where the crime took place didn’t have CCTV coverage, however footage of cameras installed nearby were being scanned for clues on the accused.

“We are probing all possible angles, even the involvement of any insiders. We are yet to verify the claims about a revolver and knife being used by the snatchers,” said Shruti Arora, assistant superintendent of police (south).

A case has been registered under Section 379 (A) of the IPC at Sector 39 police station.

‘They threatened to shoot me if I moved’

Rajinder told the police that after closing the store at 9pm, he went around the back where his car was parked. He kept his bag in the four-wheeler and went to urinate. As he returned to his car, four bike-borne persons appeared and put a revolver to his neck.

“They told me not to move or they would shoot me and asked me to hand over my belongings,” said Rajinder, who surrendered ₹1 lakh cash and his gold ring to the robbers.

His brother Rajesh stated in his complaint that he was standing near his scooter when the miscreants approached him. “They threatened me with a knife and a gun and took ₹2 lakh and gold kara from me,” said Rajesh.

Borrowed phone from watchman to call cops

The Bansal brothers claimed that the accused had thrown their phones at a distance, but they couldn’t locate them in the dark after the robbers were gone. So, the duo borrowed a watchman’s phone to contact the police and report the armed snatching incident.