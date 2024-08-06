Bizwoman’s gold jewellery snatched at her shop in Zirakpur

Two armed men snatched a woman’s gold chain and gold earrings while she was sitting inside her shop in Zirakpur on Saturday. Zirakpur police on Sunday booked two unidentified men for the crime. (HT)

Victim Muskan Arora of Pabhat village in Zirakpur said on Saturday around 1.30 pm, two motorcycle-borne miscreants entered the shop with a pistol.

“The miscreants pointed a pistol at me and snatched my gold chain and pendant. They also forcibly pulled my gold earrings, injuring my ears. They assaulted me and when I screamed, they fled the spot after stealing around ₹1,200 cash from the cash box of the shop,” Arora said.

After receiving the information, local police reached the spot and checked the CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

Zirakpur police booked the accused under Section 304 (2) (snatching) of BNS and the Arms Act.