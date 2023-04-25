Himachal: BJP slams Congress over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

Hours before the chief minister and Congress state chief Pratibha Singh released the party manifesto for elections, the BJP described the announcements made by the Congress during the assembly elections as “deceitful”. The Opposition party charged that the Congress did not fully fill the promises made by it during the assembly elections.

BJP’s chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma said the Congress did not fulfil any of the guarantees on time and the electorate will not trust the Congress manifesto for the municipal corporation poll.

“The Congress had made many promises before coming to power, now it is becoming clear that the Congress has cheated the people of the state by giving guarantees,” said Randhir Sharma, addressing the media in Shimla.

He said the Congress has not fulfilled any guarantee on time and the same will be the scenario in the upcoming the MC elections.

Sharma said OPS is still a promise, 11 % DA was not given to the employees and only 3 % has been announced, which also has not been started.

“No woman in the age group of 18 to 60 years has been given ₹ 1,500. The state youth was told that five lakh jobs would be given to them, let alone giving jobs, even those who had jobs were sacked,” he said.