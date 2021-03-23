BJP announces candidates for civic body polls in Himachal

The BJP’s state election committee on Monday released a list of candidates for the municipal corporation polls scheduled for April 7.

The ruling party has declared candidates for all 64 wards of the four municipal corporations — Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan.

State BJP president and MP Suresh Kashyap said the candidates had been selected on the basis of deliberations, surveys and feedback from the public.

“All BJP candidates are committed workers, honest and known for the work they have done for society,” he said, adding that the saffron party had already declared election in-charges for each municipal body.

Forests and sports minister Rakesh Pathania is in-charge of Dharamshala, industries minister Bikram Singh of Palampur, Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur of Mandi and former state president Rajeev Bindal of Solan.

This time, the MC elections are being held on party symbols. The Congress has declared its list of candidates for all but nine wards of the four municipal corporations late on Sunday.

Notably, the Dharamshala MC is going to polls for the second time after its formation in 2015 while the other civic bodies are newly formed and will be going to polls for the first time.

At present, the Congress is incumbent in Dharamshala and the BJP is hoping to wrest the civic body from the Congress. The ruling party only has three councillors in the outgoing house while Congress has 14.

The process of filing nomination has already begun and will end on March 24. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on March 25 while candidates may withdraw their nominations on April 27.