BJP bosses seek report on poll debacle from Himachal unit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s central leadership has sought a report from the state unit on the party’s drubbing in the recently held bypolls to three assembly constituencies and one parliamentary segment.

The state unit has sought reports from its observers, in-charges and coordinators appointed for the bypolls. Party’s national president JP Nadda has also spoken to chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap on the matter.

Leaders from Himachal Pradesh will virtually join Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah at the party’ national executive meeting on Sunday.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar, union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, state party chief Suresh Kashyap will apprise thecentral leadership on the poll debacle.

The party had appointed its best poll managers in Mandi, Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai constituencies. In Mandi, Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur, who is known for his political maneuvering, was at the forefront of the campaign while education minister Govind Singh Thakur was the co-incharge.

Party general secretary and CM Thakur’s close confidante Rakesh Jamwal was the coordinator and the CM himself remained at the forefront of the campaign.

In Arki, former BJP president Rajiv Bindal was the in-charge while health minister Rajiv Sehjal and party general secretary Trilok Jamwal assisted him.

Industries minister Bikram Singh, forest minister Rakesh Pathania and former BJP president Satpal Singh Satti were assigned Fatehpur assembly segment.

In Jubbal-Kotkhai, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj and power minister Sukhram were at theforefront.

The party had carried out a preliminary assessment of factors leading to its debacle.

The assessment hinted at widespread resentment among the public against inflation, and poor coordination between the government and the organisation as the reasons for the defeat.

Infighting and lack of enthusiasm among the cadre and the party’s failure to nullify the sympathy for Congress nominee Pratibha Singh invoked after her husband Virbhadra Singh death were also among the reasons it lost its vote-share.