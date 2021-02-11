BJP candidate’s husband ends life in Mohali

The husband of a BJP candidate, contesting the Mohali MC polls, hanged himself at the PSPCL building in Phase 1 on Wednesday.

Police said Som Pal, husband of BJP candidate from ward number 37, Munni Devi, worked as a sweeper at the PSPCL office.

“He was found hanging in a room of the building around 8.30am. He hailed from Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh and was currently putting up in Mataur village with his wife and four children. No suicide note was recovered from the spot,” said deputy superintendent of police (City-2) Gursher Singh Sandhu.

Devi alleged that their landlord, who was a former Mohali councillor, drove her husband to suicide by beating him up and pressuring them not to contest the elections.

“We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for now. A case will be registered after investigation is completed,” the DSP said.

The body was sent to the civil hospital in Phase 6 for autopsy.