Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP changed face of Chandigarh: Haryana CM
chandigarh news

BJP changed face of Chandigarh: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has changed the face of politics in Chandigarh during the last five years
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a rally ahead of the Chandigarh MC elections on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has changed the face of politics in Chandigarh during the last five years. Now elections are being contested in the name of development done by BJP, he said.

Khattar was addressing an election rally in Sector-39 in support of party candidate Ravinder Rawat from ward number 27 on Sunday. Earlier, Khattar addressed public meetings in support of party candidates Savita Gupta from ward number 4; Nitika Gupta, party candidate from ward number 5; Sarabjit Kaur, BJP candidate from ward number 6, at Rana Haveli in Manimajra and in support of party candidate Usha from ward number 16 Sector in Sector 25.

Khattar said that there was a time when Chandigarh and its corporation were remembered only for scams, but ever since the BJP government came to the centre and Chandigarh, only development is being talked about here.

Mayor Ravikant Sharma, while countering the Covid cess allegations posed by Congress, clarified that the revenue generated by the municipal corporation is being spent on Covid relief and other health facilities. The mayor informed during a press briefing held at Kamalam, the party office, the MC managed to collect a sum of 28 crore in the form of Covid cess during the global pandemic, which is now being spent on various relief works and health services.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP