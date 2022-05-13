Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP chief JP Nadda’s third Himachal tour starts on May 13

BJP national president JP Nadda had visited Shimla and Bilaspur from April 9 to 12 and Nagrota Bagwan and Dharamshala in Kangra on April 22 and 23
Preparations underway for BJP national president JP Nadda’s public meeting in Kullu, on Thursday. (Aqil Khan /Hindustan Times)
Published on May 13, 2022 04:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be on a tour to Himachal on Friday, his third visit in just over a month.

Nadda had visited Shimla and Bilaspur from April 9 to 12 and Nagrota Bagwan and Dharamshala in Kangra on April 22 and 23.

The former Union health minister will arrive at Kangra airport in the morning and straight head to Dharamshala, where he will inaugurate the three-day national workshop of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Thereafter, Nadda will fly to Kullu where he will address a public meeting. Later, the BJP chief will go to Mandi to meet family of Congress veteran and former Union telecom minister Pandit Sukhram.

A battery of senior BJP leaders will also address various sessions of the BJYM workshop, to be attended by national office-bearers and functionaries of the BJP’s youth wing from various states.

BJYM state president Amit Thakur said Nadda will deliver a lecture on the journey of the party from ‘Jan Sangh to BJP’.

Nadda will also inaugurate a magazine named ‘Sushasan Patrika’.

