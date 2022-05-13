BJP chief JP Nadda’s third Himachal tour starts on May 13

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be on a tour to Himachal on Friday, his third visit in just over a month.

Nadda had visited Shimla and Bilaspur from April 9 to 12 and Nagrota Bagwan and Dharamshala in Kangra on April 22 and 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Union health minister will arrive at Kangra airport in the morning and straight head to Dharamshala, where he will inaugurate the three-day national workshop of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Thereafter, Nadda will fly to Kullu where he will address a public meeting. Later, the BJP chief will go to Mandi to meet family of Congress veteran and former Union telecom minister Pandit Sukhram.

A battery of senior BJP leaders will also address various sessions of the BJYM workshop, to be attended by national office-bearers and functionaries of the BJP’s youth wing from various states.

BJYM state president Amit Thakur said Nadda will deliver a lecture on the journey of the party from ‘Jan Sangh to BJP’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadda will also inaugurate a magazine named ‘Sushasan Patrika’.