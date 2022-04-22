BJP chief Nadda leads roadshow in Kangra for Mission Repeat

In the second visit to his home state in less than a fortnight, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday led a roadshow before addressing a rally at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra, a politically significant district of Himachal Pradesh, where the saffron party aims to achieve Mission Repeat in the December assembly elections.

The BJP rally and roadshow comes on the eve of Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s rally at Shahpur in the district on Saturday.

Kangra, the nerve centre of politics in the hill state, has become a battleground for the ruling BJP and the AAP, which is projecting itself as the third option, while the faction-ridden Congress is lying low. The district is crucial as it sends 15 legislators to the 68-member House. The party that wins maximum seats in Kangra forms the government in the state.

It is Nadda’s second visit to the state in less than a fortnight. Earlier, he had visited Shimla and Bilaspur during from April 9 to 12.

BJP state media coordinator Rakesh Sharma said after addressing the Nagrota Bagwan rally, Nadda would head to Chamunda Devi temple and in the evening, he will meet BJP veteran Shanta Kumar at his house in Palampur.

On Saturday, Nadda will address a meeting of party workers in the morning before paying obeisance at Bajreshwari Devi Temple, Kangra, and return to Delhi, said Sharma.

Incidentally, no party has repeated a government in the state since 1985.

