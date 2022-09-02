BJP chief Nadda on two-day Haryana tour from today

: President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Haryana from Friday.

His visit comes amid speculations around the announcement of the schedule for panchayat elections in the state anytime soon and party’s preparedness for other future polls.

Party’s state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said that Nadda’s chopper will land at an open ground at P.K.R Jain Vatika Sr. Sec. School on Hisar Road around 10 am.

Rajesh Bataura, party’s Ambala president said that he will be welcomed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, home minister Anil Vij, BJP state president O P Dhankar, MLA Aseem Goel and district in-charge Ghanshyam Das Arora.

He will then chair a meeting of all panna pramukhs of Ballana mandal at Sangeet Resort on Hisar Road before leaving for a party rally at Kaithal grain market, he said.

Sharma further said that the president Nadda will also chair several meetings of the lawmakers, legislators, core committee and others in Panchkula on the same day.

“On Saturday morning, he will pay obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Mandir and continue with the series of meetings, including a joint session of the BJP and JJP, before leaving for a press conference in Chandigarh around noon,” Sharma told the HT.

This is Nadda’s second visit to Ambala within a span of four months. He was in Ambala Cantonment in May to inaugurate a tertiary cancer care centre.

On Wednesday, deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni and superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa inspected the venue and other arrangements. Dhankar along with senior leader Vedpal Advocate and others conducted parallel meetings ahead of his visit. ENDS