BJP chief Nadda on two-day Haryana tour from today
BJP chief Nadda will chair several meetings of the lawmakers, legislators, core committee and others in Panchkula during his tour to Haryana
: President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Haryana from Friday.
His visit comes amid speculations around the announcement of the schedule for panchayat elections in the state anytime soon and party’s preparedness for other future polls.
Party’s state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said that Nadda’s chopper will land at an open ground at P.K.R Jain Vatika Sr. Sec. School on Hisar Road around 10 am.
Rajesh Bataura, party’s Ambala president said that he will be welcomed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, home minister Anil Vij, BJP state president O P Dhankar, MLA Aseem Goel and district in-charge Ghanshyam Das Arora.
He will then chair a meeting of all panna pramukhs of Ballana mandal at Sangeet Resort on Hisar Road before leaving for a party rally at Kaithal grain market, he said.
Sharma further said that the president Nadda will also chair several meetings of the lawmakers, legislators, core committee and others in Panchkula on the same day.
“On Saturday morning, he will pay obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Mandir and continue with the series of meetings, including a joint session of the BJP and JJP, before leaving for a press conference in Chandigarh around noon,” Sharma told the HT.
This is Nadda’s second visit to Ambala within a span of four months. He was in Ambala Cantonment in May to inaugurate a tertiary cancer care centre.
On Wednesday, deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni and superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa inspected the venue and other arrangements. Dhankar along with senior leader Vedpal Advocate and others conducted parallel meetings ahead of his visit. ENDS
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics