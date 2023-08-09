High time Bhagwant Mann takes responsibility and works for state, says Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

Taking a dig at the Bhagwant Mann-ruled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said that only gangsters are feeling safe in the state with the crime increasing at an unprecedented rate. He also lambasted the state government for spending taxpayers’ money on advertisements and said not much has been done to expand the industry in the state.

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar along with other leaders in Ludhiana. (HT photo)

Jakhar was here to attend a meeting with party workers in Sunder Nagar, Ludhiana and said the youth needs employment but in the absence of any expansion of the industry, there are no job avenues.

“The chief minister Bhagwant Mann has not evolved. He still behaves like an artist and is interested in getting his photograph clicked and gets it displayed on boards. He is spending lavishly on advertisements. The same money can be used to build houses for the poor and the welfare of farmers or the industry,” said Jakhar.

Jakhar added that good governance is the need of the hour, and the CM needs to change his attitude. “We all know that for one year, Arvind Kejriwal did not let Bhagwant Mann run the government. But now, it has been over a year and should understand issues better and take responsibility. Mann should govern,” he said.

