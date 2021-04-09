Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP claims majority in Dharamshala as Independent joins its ranks
BJP claims majority in Dharamshala as Independent joins its ranks

Forest minister says BJP will form the new corporation with 12 councillors against Congress’ five.=
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Forest minister Rakesh Pathania ,who was in-charge of the Dharamshala civic body polls, says projects worth 334 crore are being implemented to develop Dharamshala into a smart city. (HT File)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed majority in the Dharamshala municipal corporation after one of the independent councillors joined the party on Thursday.

The BJP had won eight of 17 wards in the MC polls held on April 7 and was one short of the majority mark.

The Congress, which had 15 members in the previous corporation, had bagged five seats while independent candidates had won four seats.

Forest minister Rakesh Pathania ,who was in-charge of the Dharamshala civic body polls, said the BJP will form the new corporation with 12 councillors against Congress’ five.

“Independent councillor Sarv Chand has extended support to the party and also attended its meeting. Two more independent councillors intend to come aboard,” he said.

Pathania admitted that party had erred in allotting tickets in some wards, which had led to the party candidates’ loss.

“We have absolute majority in the house and will form the new corporation,” said Pathania.

He, however, did not disclose the party’s faces for the post of mayor and deputy mayor, saying the decision will be taken by the party high command.

However, party sources said the BJP may offer one of the two posts to Chand, who has returned to the party’s fold.

He had contested as an Independent after being denied a ticket by the BJP and was subsequently expelled.Thanking voters, Pathania said they will expedite development work in the town.

“The smart city project is the Modi government’s gift to the people of Dharamshala and directions will be issued to carry out the project on war footing. Projects worth 334 crore are being implemented to develop Dharamshala as a smart city. Additional plans will be prepared for projects worth 296 crore,” he said.

