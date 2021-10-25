BJP contesting on core issue of development: HP CM Jai Ram Thakur

The stakes are high for chief minister Jai Ram Thakur as the Mandi Lok Sabha and three assembly byelections on October 30 are being seen as a test of his popularity with Himachal Pradesh heading for elections next year. Despite issues such as unemployment and inflation besides infighting in the BJP, the CM is confident of the party continuing its winning run in the byelections, too. Excerpts:

What is your government’s biggest achievement in the past four years?

The BJP government has worked for the all-around development of the state in accordance with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has ensured that the pace of progress is unhindered and development projects worth ₹4,200 crore have been inaugurated. We conceptualised the global investors’ meet in 2019 to reestablish Himachal Pradesh as a favoured investment destination We targeted an investment of ₹96,456 crore but the pandemic hit our plans.

The BJP says you’re a double engine government but the opposition says it has failed.

The opposition has always been critical and this may be its perception but the fact is the other way round. The Centre has been considerate towards the developmental demands of Himachal Pradesh. Projects worth crores sanctioned by it for the state are testimony to this.

Do you see the elections as a litmus test? Will the outcome be a test of your popularity?

There is no doubt that every election is crucial. Ultimately, the thing that matters is people’s verdict. We won the 2019 byelections, municipal corporation elections, panchayat elections and now we will win these byelections, too.

There was infighting in the BJP over ticket allocation. Chetan Bragta rebelled, while former legislator Govind Ram, ex-MP Kripal Parmar refused to campaign.

Indiscipline in the party won’t be tolerated. The high command has taken a serious view. After the bypolls, the party will gear up for the assembly elections. The party is preparing a report and those involved in indiscipline will be taken to task.

The Congress has accused the BJP of deflecting attention from the core issues of rising prices, unemployment and corruption.

The Congress is a leaderless, issueless and directionless party whose base is eroding. Everyone wants to be its supreme leader. The BJP is contesting these elections on the core issue of development. Unemployment is a global issue. Inflation is not happening for the first time. Covid has impacted world economies. The central and state governments are trying to bail out people from this situation. Our government is giving relief to the common man whether it’s through the public distribution system or subsidised ration.

The Union health ministry has warned eight states, including Himachal Pradesh, of a Covid-19 surge due to rallies, festivals and reopening of schools. How is the government dealing with this situation?

The state government is aware of the situation and taking preventive and safety measures. People are being motivated to adhere to the safety protocol. We have been holding smaller gatherings. Besides, we have achieved 100% target of vaccinating people above 18 years with the first dose and aiming at full vaccination by November-end. I seek a feedback from the health department on the Covid situation daily.

There have been talks of a change in leadership in the state. Do you see yourself as completing the five-year term?

This is a hypothetical question. It is a wish of a handful of people who want me to go but that won’t happen. The BJP government will be re-elected in 2022 as well. The people have given a massive mandate to the BJP in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and home minister Amit Shah have reposed full faith in me.

