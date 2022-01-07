Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP councillors from Shimla, Chandigarh burn Punjab government’s effigy
chandigarh news

BJP councillors from Shimla, Chandigarh burn Punjab government’s effigy

Newly elected BJP councillors of the Chandigarh Municipal Council, who are staying in Shimla to escape poaching for the mayoral election, along with their Shimla counterparts took out a funeral procession of Punjab government
BJP workers from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab took out a “funeral procession ” of the Punjab government from Chaura Medan to Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

In a joint protest, the newly elected councillors of the Chandigarh Municipal Council, who are staying in Shimla to escape poaching for the mayoral election, along with their Shimla counterparts took out a funeral procession of the Punjab Government.

The protesting councillors also burnt the effigy of the Punjab government after a protest march from Chaura Maidan to the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

The march was led by BJP’s Chandigarh general Secretary Ramvir Bhatti and Shimla mayor Satya Kaundal. The BJP councillors demanded the imposition of the President’s Rule in Punjab and alleged that threatened by the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Punjab chief minister resorted to such tactics and termed it as a failure of Punjab chief minister.

They alleged that the security lapses during which the Prime Minister’s convoy was stuck on a flyover in Ferozepur was a conspiracy to compromise his safety.

The protesters demanded to impose President’s Rule in Punjab.

Fearing poaching ahead of mayoral elections, the BJP has sent its one dozen councillors to Shimla.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP