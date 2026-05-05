...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

BJP daydreaming, will never assume power in Punjab: Mann

The chief minister’s remarks came as the BJP registered a big win in West Bengal and also retained power in Assam, while the NDA made a comeback in Puducherry

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should forget that it will ever assume power in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday, accusing the saffron party of meting out “step-motherly treatment” with the border state.

The Punjab chief minister was speaking after inaugurating 250 rural sport grounds in the state. (HT)

The chief minister’s remarks came as the BJP registered a big win in West Bengal and also retained power in Assam, while the NDA made a comeback in Puducherry.

The saffron party can win from any state in the country but it should never dream of winning from this land of great gurus, saints, seers, prophets and martyrs, Mann said after inaugurating 250 rural sport grounds in the state.

“The people of Punjab are well aware of the dubious character of the BJP and they will definitely teach it a lesson, as Punjabis can never forget how the food growers of the state were humiliated during the protest against the farm laws,” Mann said.

The chief minister said though the BJP is buoyed over electoral gains in some states, as far as Punjab is concerned, there is a “long saga of injustice and step-motherly treatment”.

 
panjab university farm laws bhagwant mann bharatiya janata party punjab
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP daydreaming, will never assume power in Punjab: Mann
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP daydreaming, will never assume power in Punjab: Mann
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.