The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should forget that it will ever assume power in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday, accusing the saffron party of meting out “step-motherly treatment” with the border state.

The Punjab chief minister was speaking after inaugurating 250 rural sport grounds in the state. (HT)

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The chief minister’s remarks came as the BJP registered a big win in West Bengal and also retained power in Assam, while the NDA made a comeback in Puducherry.

The saffron party can win from any state in the country but it should never dream of winning from this land of great gurus, saints, seers, prophets and martyrs, Mann said after inaugurating 250 rural sport grounds in the state.

“The people of Punjab are well aware of the dubious character of the BJP and they will definitely teach it a lesson, as Punjabis can never forget how the food growers of the state were humiliated during the protest against the farm laws,” Mann said.

The chief minister said though the BJP is buoyed over electoral gains in some states, as far as Punjab is concerned, there is a “long saga of injustice and step-motherly treatment”.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged the BJP wants to “deprive” the state of Panjab University, Chandigarh, Bhakra Beas Management Board and every legitimate right, and has stalled the legitimate share of grants of the state just to jeopardise its development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged the BJP wants to “deprive” the state of Panjab University, Chandigarh, Bhakra Beas Management Board and every legitimate right, and has stalled the legitimate share of grants of the state just to jeopardise its development. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Rather than building castles in the air, the BJP leadership should forget that it will ever assume power in Punjab as its sins against the state and its people are unpardonable, and with what face will it come to Punjab when its leaders have never raised the issues of the state and people of Punjab will never forget these misdeeds and will teach them a befitting lesson,” Mann said dismissing the BJP’s prospects in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rather than building castles in the air, the BJP leadership should forget that it will ever assume power in Punjab as its sins against the state and its people are unpardonable, and with what face will it come to Punjab when its leaders have never raised the issues of the state and people of Punjab will never forget these misdeeds and will teach them a befitting lesson,” Mann said dismissing the BJP’s prospects in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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